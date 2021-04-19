Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Surgery Partners worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 59.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $44.19 on Monday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

