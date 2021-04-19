Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,614 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $56.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

