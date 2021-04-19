Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,922 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Rackspace Technology worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148.

RXT stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

