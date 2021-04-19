Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of National Western Life Group worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 116,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,067,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $240.69 on Monday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $162.21 and a one year high of $258.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.98. The company has a market cap of $875.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.15.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $223.54 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

