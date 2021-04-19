Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Cowen

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $145.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $166.14.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.