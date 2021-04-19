ChatCoin Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $322,869.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,240.59 or 1.00065552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00035424 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00135266 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001809 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

