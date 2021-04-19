Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives $7.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

CEMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 15,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.05.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

