ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.46

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.46 and last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 21576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -67.69 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,185 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.