Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Lowered by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,938 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 555,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 337,229 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,240,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.22. 13,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

