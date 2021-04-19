Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,659. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after buying an additional 387,291 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

