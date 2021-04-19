Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.30. The company had a trading volume of 184,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,873,499. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $197.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

