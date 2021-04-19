Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Update

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CD stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CD. DBS Vickers began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

