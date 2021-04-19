Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after acquiring an additional 138,080 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 75,692 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $60.68.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

