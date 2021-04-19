CIBC Upgrades Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) to “Outperform”

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCCAF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

SCCAF stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

