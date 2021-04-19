Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cimarex Energy worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of XEC opened at $62.57 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

