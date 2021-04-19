Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 134.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas stock traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.51. 2,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.36. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.98 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

