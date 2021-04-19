Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 81,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.1% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $222.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

