Citadel 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Citadel has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $137,776.01 and approximately $7.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.