Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $200.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an a- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.32.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $179.71 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $181.19. The stock has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.44 and a 200 day moving average of $166.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $467,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 617,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

