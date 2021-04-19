Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

