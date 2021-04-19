Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend by 143.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.