Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Lifted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745,199 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises 3.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $77,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9,934.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 94,552 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 118,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,359. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

