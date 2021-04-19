City Holding Co. Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chubb by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after buying an additional 452,514 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after buying an additional 170,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $493,517,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

NYSE CB opened at $162.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

