City Holding Co. Purchases 405 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

WFC opened at $43.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.