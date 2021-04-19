City Holding Co. Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $79.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

