City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) PT Raised to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.50 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $11.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,107.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $11.53.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,142 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80,085 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

