Clarus Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 255,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. The Allstate makes up about 1.2% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clarus Group Inc. owned 0.08% of The Allstate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in The Allstate by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in The Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Allstate by 1,739.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

ALL opened at $122.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average of $105.02. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $122.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

