Clarus Group Inc. Buys Shares of 100,000 Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Clarus Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Battalion Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil in the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BATL opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $181.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. Battalion Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 102.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

