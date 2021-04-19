Clarus Group Inc. Buys Shares of 128,346 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $750,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 182,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 21.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 977,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 171,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after buying an additional 27,665 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $19.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

