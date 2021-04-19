Clarus Group Inc. Invests $436,000 in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $858,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $202.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.42.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

