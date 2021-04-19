Clarus Group Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Clarus Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Blue Bird as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10,174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74,270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLBD opened at $26.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $712.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $38,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

