Clarus Group Inc. Makes New Investment in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 517,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,000. AdvanSix accounts for 3.9% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,598 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASIX stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $816.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASIX. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

