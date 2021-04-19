Clarus Group Inc. Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Amgen makes up 0.6% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

AMGN stock opened at $255.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

