Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 59.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 80,631 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 56,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

BSM stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

