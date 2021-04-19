Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $229,000 Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG opened at $71.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.