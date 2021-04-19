Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $6,224,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 117.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Corning by 13.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 177,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $45.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

