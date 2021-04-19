Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 54.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STKL opened at $14.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

