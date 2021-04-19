Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $14.00 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $14.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.