Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $17.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

NYSE CLF opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.