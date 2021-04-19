Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Short Interest Update

Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CLKA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.96. 30,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,699. Clikia has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

