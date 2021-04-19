Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.71. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 1,028,080 shares traded.

CLOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after buying an additional 687,543 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

