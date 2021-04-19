Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 145,406 shares.The stock last traded at $48.02 and had previously closed at $47.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

