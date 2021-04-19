Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCA. CIBC increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$129.63.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$118.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$89.90 and a twelve month high of C$132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 14.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$106.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$613.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.1700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.