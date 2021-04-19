Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,308 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,866,164,000 after acquiring an additional 295,370 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $932,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $462,515,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $434,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $380,663,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,590. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

