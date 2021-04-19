Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

LDP stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

