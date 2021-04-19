Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several research analysts have commented on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

COHU opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

