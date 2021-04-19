CoinFi Trading 30.9% Lower This Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $127,576.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinFi has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00066684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00089645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.09 or 0.00638902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.99 or 0.06529792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00040939 BTC.

CoinFi is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

