Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.17.

CL stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.55. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

