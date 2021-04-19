Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 3,324 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,259 shares of company stock worth $3,100,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 429,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 126,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,828. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $818.85 million, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.