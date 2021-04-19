Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $300.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.86 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

